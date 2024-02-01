Ben Lang’at takes charge of Unilever regional operations

Unilever has tapped Kenyan business executive, Ben Lang’at, to head its regional operations with immediate effect.

Lang’at returns to the multinational as the Executive Vice President for East and West Africa which was recently combined by the fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer.

Until his appointment, Lang’at was the managing director of Friesland Campina in charge of sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Lang’at back to the Unilever family. His deep understanding of the African market and his commitment to building sustainable business models aligns seamlessly with Unilever’s values and strategic objectives,” said Jaime Aguilera, General Manager, Unilever Africa, Caribbean and Central America.

Lang’at first joined Unilever Tea Kenya in 1993 and rose to hold various positions within the group including finance director roles in Kenya and Ghana, as well as leadership positions at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company in Nigeria.

“I am excited to rejoin Unilever, a company I started my career with and have always held in high regard. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and building resilient businesses with strong brands in both East and West Africa,” said Lang’at.

The combined East and West Africa region with headquarters in Lagos Nigeria include Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana and Francophone Africa.