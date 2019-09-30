Migori County Director of Education Elizabeth Otieno has warned that the government will not allow schools to compromise rules and regulations while handling reported cases of early pregnancies.

Speaking to the press in her office, the education director said the ministry is there to implement policies and will not allow some parents and section of students dictate what should happen when dealing with pregnancy cases.

Otieno mentioned a case at Bishop Okinda Achuth secondary school in Uriri Sub-County where form four students ganged with parents against school board while trying to address increasing pregnancies among students.

He said that most of these cases reported in the school involved students themselves who will be sitting for the KNEC exam next month.

“Most of these cases are involving students themselves especially those in upper primary and secondary,” Ms Otieno said.

The negative fact is that some of the parents who should take control of their children are supporting student relationships in schools and even get involved in one way or another in such relationships making it difficult for the schools to find a solution.

“Our regret is that on that meeting we found that some of the parents are also involved in these students relationships and not ready to listen to anything touching their children about the issue,” she said.

Otieno added that the government through the ministry of education is going to do everything possible to ensure early pregnancies among students is controlled without compromising laid down school rules and regulations.

She urged the parents to play their role instead of always blaming the government as they are the people who have much time with their children.

On Friday, it forced police to tear gas rowdy form four students and parents at Bishop Okinda Achuth after their attempt to force school board accept their demands over students’ illicit relationships.

The candidates were sent home and will be readmitted in class after conforming to school conditions according to CDE.

Elsewhere, speaking at Nyarach primary school in Rongo Sub-County, Mama Ida Odinga also expressed her concern on the same and said that 1,580 cases of pregnancy in one of the sub-counties in Migori is unacceptable.

Odinga urged young people especially the students to refrain from illicit relationships and focus on their education citing pregnancy is neither a skill, business nor a job.

She asked parents to take good care of their children and not leave everything to the government saying that these are the leaders of tomorrow.