Benedict Cumberbatch honours his mother in SNL monologue

“…I thought I’d use a bit of this monologue to thank her for all that she’s done for me,” – Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch made his second appearance as host of the popular American late-night comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL), to promote his new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened in cinemas in Kenya on Friday.

In his opening monologue, the actor said he was honoured to be hosting the SNL‘s Mother’s Day show and joked that his mother had decided not to attend the live show because she was on a beach in Greece.

“Of course, I want to wish a very happy Mother’s Day to my mum. She’s actually on holiday in Greece at the moment and SNL offered to fly her here first-class, and she said, ‘No, I’m on a beach in Greece. Are you insane?’”

He then went on to thank her for always being there for him while sentimental piano music played in the background.

“Hey, mum. It’s me, your son—little Benedict. Thank you for always being there for me,” he said.

Mother’s day is celebrated in most countries around the world on May 8th and in the UK on March 18th.