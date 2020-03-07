Bengi zooms off first at KCB Nyahururu rally

With less than 12 hours to go, the stage is set for exciting thrills at the KCB Nyahururu Rally.

The rally will be flagged off outside KCB Nyahururu Branch by Laikipia County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi flanked by KCB Bank Kenya Great Rift Regional Portfolio manager Mathews Kiveu.

Erick Bengi is first off the ramp navigated by Peter Mutuma in a Mitsubishi Evo 10 followed by Tejveer Rai in a Volkswagen Polo.

Six times champions Ian Duncan is third off the ramp followed by Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai, Baldev Chagger and Karan Patel.

The clerk of Course Gareth Dawe aims to run a flawless event as top 13 driver’s battle for glory in the dusty terrains of Laikipia County.

“We are looking forward to a very exciting KCB Nyahururu Rally, drivers have to be cautious at the Ol Maisor stage” said Gareth.

The rally action returns to Nyahururu after a 40-year absence.

Guru Nanak Rally winner Tim Jessop is confident of posting good results on Sunday navigating Carl Flash Tundo in a Evo X.

“Our main target market is to rack up our second win, we will give our best in the outing” said Tim.