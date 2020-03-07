Bengi zooms off first at KCB Nyahururu rally

With less than 12 hours to go, the stage is set for exciting thrills at the KCB Nyahururu Rally.
The rally will be flagged off outside KCB Nyahururu Branch by Laikipia County Governor Ndiritu Muriithi flanked by KCB Bank Kenya Great Rift Regional Portfolio manager Mathews Kiveu.
Erick Bengi is first off the ramp navigated by Peter Mutuma in a Mitsubishi Evo 10 followed by Tejveer Rai in a Volkswagen Polo.
Six times champions Ian Duncan is third off the ramp followed by Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai, Baldev Chagger and Karan Patel.
The clerk of Course Gareth Dawe aims to run a flawless event as top 13 driver’s battle for glory in the dusty terrains of Laikipia County.
“We are looking forward to a very exciting KCB Nyahururu Rally, drivers have to be cautious at the Ol Maisor stage” said Gareth.
The rally action returns to Nyahururu after a 40-year absence.
Guru Nanak Rally winner Tim Jessop is confident of posting good results on Sunday navigating Carl Flash Tundo in a Evo X.
“Our main target market is to rack up our second win, we will give our best in the outing” said Tim.
Meanwhile, a tale of resilience and endurance will be witnessed during the second round of KCB Rally slated Sunday in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.
Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi will flag off the about thirty cars outside the KCB Nyahururu Branch at 7am on Sunday.
After the flag off, crews will tackle SS 1 31.43 Kms Ol Maisor Stage with the first car expected at the Sosian 1 stage at 09.01am before heading for service in for one hour.
The race has attracted top rally drivers including Carl Tundo, Ian Duncan, Baldev Chager, Karan Patel, Issa Amwari among others.
The rally scrutineering will be held at Panari Resort in Nyahururu on Saturday. The crews will traverse the vast Laikipia covering 308.36 with 150 kms as competitive kilometers.
According to Mr Mwaura Njuguna, the managing director of Kenya Motor sports federation the rally was in a nutshell for preparation for the oncoming the world rally championship slated for June this year.
Mr Njuguna has since called for locals in route where the vehicles will be passing to turn out in large number but urged them to be on the look of their safety.