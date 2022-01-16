Benitez sacked by Everton after less than seven months in charge

Rafael Benitez has been sacked as Everton manager after less than seven months in charge.

The Toffees appointed the former Liverpool manager, 61, as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor in June.

Everton have fired coach Rafa Benítez. The Toffees are 15th in the PL and have one league win since September 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZJEzLiLJUT — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 16, 2022

Everton, who lost 2-1 to Norwich City on Saturday, have won only one of their last 13 Premier League games and sit 16th in the table, six points above the relegation places.

The club say an update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.

Former Everton striker Wayne Rooney, now manager at Derby County, has already been linked with the job.

Another potential candidate is Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. He was the first Everton manager sacked by owner Farhad Moshiri in 2016 but BBC Sport understands he still has admirers among the club’s hierarchy.

The team are now searching for their seventh permanent manager since the departure of David Moyes in 2013.

Everton won four of their first six league games under Benitez, taking 13 points from a possible 18, but their form has collapsed since October.

They finished 10th with 59 points last season with current Real Madrid boss Ancelotti as manager.