Benjamin Kigen eager to continue Kenya’s steeple chase dominance at the Olympics

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Benjamin Kigen is hopeful to win Kenya an Olympic medal at this years games in Tokyo Japan over the 3,000msc distance.

 

African champion over 3,000m steeple chase race  Benjamin Kigen is hopeful of  winning an Olympic medal in the race at this year’s  games in Tokyo Japan.

Kigen who has intensified his training in Ngong, Nairobi County says he is ready for the games which were postponed in 2020 following the global outbreak of corona virus.

‘’I promise to comeback with a medal from the Olympics which we had trained for before the pandemic caused the disruption. We are ready and focused ahead of the games,’’, Kigen said.

The 27-year old athlete is a strong medal hopeful at the games with his proven track record over the  water jump race  in the last two years making him a clear favorite.

Kigen won gold medal in the event at the 2019 African games and overcame stiff opposition from reigning world champion Conseslus  Kipruto and Olympic silver medalist Evan Jagger to win the 3,000m steeplechase race  at the 2018 Prefontaine Classic. He finished 6th at the World Championships in Doha in 8:06.95 and is one of the hopefuls to represent Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya’s 3,000m steeple chase men’s race at the Olympics:

Kenya is undoubtedly the most successful nation in the athletic discipline of steeplechase with a total 22 medals in the event in the Olympics. Kenya has won every men’s title since 1968, with the exceptions of 1976 and 1980, which were boycotted.

The Olympic record for the event for men is 8:03.28 minutes, set by Conseslus Kipruto in 2016 who is currently the world champion.

 

Kenya has won the 3,000m sc race at the Olympics consecutively from the 1984 games in Los Angeles.

 

Beatrice Chepkoech broke the world record in 2018, and was the world champion in 2019. Kenya has had great successes in the past with Ezekiel Kemboi having won multiple Olympic steeplechase titles in 2004 and 2012.

 

