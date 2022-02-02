Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr of Nigeria has been appointed Force Commander for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

According to a statement by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Maj Gen Sawyerr takes over from Major General Kefyalew Amde Tessema of Ethiopia to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedication, invaluable service and effective leadership during his appointment with UNISFA.

Major General Sawyerr has a military career spanning more than 34 years of service with the Nigerian Army, including as the Director of Defence Information of Nigeria’s Defence Forces since 2021.

Previously, he served as Commandant of the Nigerian Army Armour School in Bauchi State in North East Nigeria from 2020 to 2021.

He held the position of Brigade Commander twice in North East Nigeria and was Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Battalion with the United Nations Mission in Liberia from 2009 to 2010. He also served as the Director of Plans atA the Nigerian Army Headquarters between 2019 and 2020, and Deputy Director of Doctrine and Combat Development from 2017 to 2018.

Major General Sawyerr holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in Nigeria and a Master of Arts in defence and strategic studies from the University of Madras in India.

He is fluent in English, with a working knowledge of Hausa and basic French.