Patients struggle to access critical healthcare amid NHIF transition

Hundreds of patients with chronic illnesses in Nakuru faced significant challenges on Wednesday in accessing cancer and dialysis treatments, as many facilities rejected NHIF cards and demanded cash payments.

A media spot check revealed the distress of cash-strapped patients seeking dialysis, stranded in hospitals as they scrambled to raise the necessary funds for their treatments.

The transition from NHIF to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which took effect on Tuesday, has left patients’ lives hanging in the balance.

Anthony Njuguna Njui, who has relied on his NHIF card for dialysis twice a week, arrived at the hospital on Wednesday only to be informed that his card was no longer valid and that he had to pay cash for the life-saving service.

Frustrated, he stated that they were being charged Ksh 9,500, a hefty amount considering he had paid for NHIF coverage months in advance.

David Gichuki, who has received dialysis services for the past three years, was shocked to learn he could no longer access care at his private facility.

He pointed out that the SHA system has yet to materialize, complicating the situation for patients.

Similarly, Rose Moraa from Elburgon, who cares for a dialysis patient, echoed these concerns, highlighting the struggles faced during this transition.

The rollout of the SHA has been marred by numerous court cases and slow uptake, with many Kenyans experiencing technical challenges while attempting to register for the scheme.

Those diagnosed with kidney failure often face urgent needs, as their kidneys fail to filter blood effectively.

In response to the situation, Dr. Joy Mugambi, the Nakuru County Director of Health Administration and Planning, refuted claims that dialysis services have been interrupted.

She revealed that the county has 17 dialysis machines at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital and three functional machines at Naivasha Sub County Hospital.

According to her, Nakuru Level 5 Hospital carries out 116 dialysis sessions per week, while Naivasha Sub County Hospital conducts eight sessions weekly.

Dr. Mugambi acknowledged the recent influx of patients, which has sometimes disrupted scheduling, underscoring the urgent need for expanded services.