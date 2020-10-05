Benson Omalla  relishes reserve call,  targets  two-season KPL stay

Newly signed Gor Mahia F.c striker Benson Omalla is targeting to feature for at least two seasons in the Kenyan Premier League before seeking a move abroad.

Omalla inked a five year deal with the record 18 time Kenyan premier champions and expressed his desire of switching to Europe with several Swedish clubs on his trail.

“ After school, I want to feature for at least two seasons in the KPL then go abroad, a Swedish side is showing interest’’, The 18-year-old told KBC Digital Sports.

The former Western Stima FC marksman who scored 9 goals for the side during the 2019/2020 season is out to continue with his red hot form at Gor who are preparing to defend their title as well this seasons CAF Champions league.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’Last season I was in fine form I scored 9 goals, this season am hoping to bang more goals than what I scored before the league was suspended and help Gor Mahia win the league and also perform well in continental matches’’

However, he reckons the competition for a slot upfront is stiff and he will have to compete with Nicholas Kipkirui and recent acquisition Tito Okello and experienced Jules Ulimwengu.

‘’The competition will be tough so what I believe in is hard work and dependence on it which will enable me to get the nod ahead of the pack’’ said Omalla.

Omalla who is a form four student at Kisumu Day Secondary school will resort to solo training via instructions issued by the technical bench to him through a mobile phone and is expected to be linking up with the rest of the squad on match days.

‘’The training instruction will be sent to me on phone so I will be holding the training individually’’ he confirmed.

The former lower division side Manyatta United man, says his recent call up to the national soccer team Harambee Stars as a reserve striker is motivation and reads it as a chance to prove his mettle.

‘’It means there’s progress that I am making in my career as a footballer,I want to work hard and use the chance to get into the regular lineup’’, Omala Remarked.

Omalla could have his wish granted should Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi pick on him ahead of Michael Olunga who is likely to miss the match due to strict covid19 rules in Japan where he plies his trade.

Harambee stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers; Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno, Timothy Odhiambo

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, South Africa), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge K.S.V, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserve Team

Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Stephen Otieno (Sofapaka, Kenya), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya) Chrispinus Onyango (Tusker, Kenya), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya)