Bensouda urges Kenya to surrender Bett and Barasa to ICC

ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is calling on the Kenyan Government to hand over two more suspects accused of interfering with witnesses in the Kenyan cases at the Haque-based court.

While welcoming the decision by lawyer Paul Gicheru to voluntarily surrender to the International Criminal Court early this week, Bensouda maintains that Gicheru acted alongside two other Kenyans, Philip Kipkoech Bett and Walter Osapiri Barasa, and who must also be availed in court for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“I call on the Kenyan authorities to fulfil their obligations under the Rome Statute to ensure the surrender of the remaining two suspects to the custody of the Court, so that their guilt or innocence on the charges against them may be determined in a court of law.” Bensouda said in a statement released late Wednesday evening.

Bensouda insists that her office established reasonable grounds to believe that the three were involved in an organized and systematic criminal scheme, aimed at approaching and corrupting six Prosecution witnesses, through bribes and other inducements, in exchange for withdrawing as witnesses and/or recanting their prior statements to the Prosecution.

“Interfering with the attendance or testimony of ICC witnesses, or retaliating against them are serious crimes under Article 70 of the Rome Statute.” She said