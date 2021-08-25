Bensoul and Nviiri to perform live on YouTube

The two will perform music from their respective EPs.

Bensoul and Nviiri are scheduled to give a live performance of their EPs this Saturday, 28th August, from 8 PM live on YouTube. The two are signed to Sauti Sol’s record label Sol Generation and have recently released EP’s.

Nviiri the storyteller’s EP called Kitenge was released in March this year and dominated the Apple Music charts for weeks earning him an interview with Ebro Darden of the Ebro Darden show in celebration of Africa month. The fourth song from the EP “Niko Sawa” featuring Bien of Sauti Sol remains a YouTube Kenya favourite followed closely by “Kitenge” whose music video dropped last week.

Grammy award-winning songwriter Bensoul released his EP Medicine two months later, dropping 4 tracks all love songs, delivered in Bensoul’s classic easy and soulful style. However, Bensoul’s most controversial song, not on the EP, to date remains “Nairobi” featuring Mejja and Sauti Sol. The title track to his EP “Medicine” comes with a music video available to stream on YouTube.

The two are set to perform separately, so fans of both will have to choose one or the other for now.

Watch Bensoul and Nviiri’s Easy Friday interviews here and here.