Bensoul and Sauti Sol are celebrating becoming Grammy Award-winning songwriters after Nigeria’s Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album at the just concluded 63rd Grammy Awards.

The five are now in possession of Grammy certificates for their input in “Time Flies”, Sauti Sol’s collaboration with Burna Boy. A Grammy Certificate recognizes anyone who was creatively or professionally involved in a GRAMMY-winning or GRAMMY-nominated recording.

All five are credited for their input in the album

Celebrating the win Bensoul tweeted, “It’s Only Up From Here! Thank you @burnaboy and @sautisol for putting me on. I learned from the best! #Grammys”

Bien-Aime also took to his Instagram to celebrate this recent win writing, “These are the days we used to pray for. The whole team on Grammy Certificates. Onwards and upwards always. Of you don’t believe in the dream you don’t belong in the team.

 

