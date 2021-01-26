Thrift Social Summer Fest is set for February

Thrift Social is selling for its Summer Fest set to go down on February 7th from 12 pm to 8.30 pm. Bensoul, Mejja and Nviiri are set to perform at the event with organisers promising to follow all Ministry of Health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Much like the infamous Sauti Sol event, there are a limited number of tickets available and the tickets will be released in batches. If this feels like your kind of event, get your tickets here.

Announcing the news, the thrift social organisers said, “We commit to ensuring your safety as always and as such, Ministry of Health guidelines will be in place to ensure you remain in a healthy environment. Please note that we only host a very limited number of guests and as such, we will be releasing tickets in small batches and we recommend that you make your reservations by purchasing tickets at your earliest convenience via M-Tickets.”

Learn more about Thrift Social here.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think