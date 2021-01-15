‘Ogopa Nairobi’ is the message in this highly anticipated new jam.

The hot new video just premiered today, Friday the 15th and it is pure flames. During an online concert last month, Bensoul, Zeshary Jean and Muthoni The Drummer Queen performed ‘Nairobi’ and left fans wanting for more.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

‘Nairobi’ is about the woes of the city, specifically the love woes. Bensoul sings about hearing how his lover is not exclusively his own, but is going around with other men too. An actual common theme in Nairobi’s love circles.

Also Read  Otile Brown drops collaboration with Ali Kiba

Nairobi Yule anakupea, pia ananipea Akikuletea, ananiletea Wanakula fare Sote tunashare Ogopa sana” the lyrics go. It is a warning for everyone else to be on their toes when it comes to relationships

Also Read  Patricia Kihoro, Mitchelle Adagala and Kaluhi selected for YouTube grant

The song is written by Bensoul, Bien-Aimé Baraza and Mejja. It can be found on all streaming platforms and downloaded on https://africori.to/nairobi

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR