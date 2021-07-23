Benzema, Ali Kiba, Pop Smoke and Migos top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Mtalaam” by Mbosso.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature Fena’s new single “Beba” which comes with a lyric video and H_Art the band’s soulful feature on Benzema’s new track “Freshy” which stars Michelle Ntalami. Additionally, we also feature Manolo, Ivy Alexander and Redfourth Chorus as they team up for the acoustic version of “Magoti.”

Internationally, Pop Smoke continues to drop bangers this week alongside Chris Brown and Khalid makes it on the list this week with her new song “New Normal”

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Mbosso – Mtalaam (Featured)

Ali Kiba feat Mayorkun – Jealous

Pop Smoke feat Chris Brown – Woo Baby

Migos – Roadrunner

Benzema feat H_art the band – Freshy

Yusuf Habih feat Scar Mkadinali – Oksechi

Fena Gitu – Beba

Jeremy Maina, Wizzo Tanonane – Umbwakini

Manolo ft. Ivy Alexander and Redfourth Chorus – Magoti

Khalid – New Normal