Benzema, Ali Kiba, Pop Smoke and Migos top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Mtalaam” by Mbosso.
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature Fena’s new single “Beba” which comes with a lyric video and H_Art the band’s soulful feature on Benzema’s new track “Freshy” which stars Michelle Ntalami. Additionally, we also feature Manolo, Ivy Alexander and Redfourth Chorus as they team up for the acoustic version of “Magoti.”
Internationally, Pop Smoke continues to drop bangers this week alongside Chris Brown and Khalid makes it on the list this week with her new song “New Normal”
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Mbosso – Mtalaam (Featured)
Ali Kiba feat Mayorkun – Jealous
Pop Smoke feat Chris Brown – Woo Baby
Migos – Roadrunner
Benzema feat H_art the band – Freshy
Yusuf Habih feat Scar Mkadinali – Oksechi
Fena Gitu – Beba
Jeremy Maina, Wizzo Tanonane – Umbwakini
Manolo ft. Ivy Alexander and Redfourth Chorus – Magoti
Khalid – New Normal