By Vinta Njeri

Valentine’s day is nigh. The expectations are high and by now, you should have already figured out how you’ll be expressing love to your special one(s). Chocolate and flowers are the default gifts during This season but there is so much more you can do to celebrate love on this day. Here are five gift options for valentine’s besides the obvious.

Movie tickets

Movies is a great idea for any date night. You can stop for a quick dinner before or after the movie. Movie dates primarily consists of sitting in silence for about two hours. With so much going on throughout the day, sitting down in silence and enjoying each other’s company can be pretty special and a perfect way to create memories.

A good book

If your special someone loves reading books, then you can get them a novel. The best thing about this kind of gift is that there are tons of choices to choose from. Find out what genre they love; romance, biography or sci-fiction etc.

If they are already hooked on to a certain series, get them the next book in the series. If they have already read the novels, get another novel from their favorite author. Alternatively, get an autobiography of a person they admire.

A spa treatment

A spa voucher can make the perfect gift for the one you love. You can choose from the many offerings by hotels in the country. Such places offer a wide range of treatments to leave one feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. The services include facial treatments, massage and body treatments

Home cooked meal

Many people will admit that they love it when a meal is specially made for them. By doing the cooking yourself, you get to spend time with the one you love, while at the same time saving money that would have otherwise been used for expensive dinners at a restaurant. It doesn’t have to be an over the top meal, it can be something simple that is complemented with a bottle of wine and candles.

Jewellery

The jewellery store is another place you can visit to get that perfect valentine’s gift. Women love jewellery and she will appreciate it even more if it comes from you. Choose a good piece that complements their style. It could be a pair of earrings, bracelet, necklace or rings. For a man, a neck chain, a ring, cuffs or a watch makes a perfect jewellery gift.

