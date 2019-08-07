Burger fest dubbed #VisaBurgerWeek2019 is on until 15th August

Burger

What is Burger week

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Every year, Eatout Kenya organises a week-long festival where foodies in Nairobi and Mombasa get to enjoy burgers at a discounted price at various outlets. Centred around great food (in this case burgers) and memorable experiences, it’s the ideal week for friends and significant others to get together and enjoy a juicy burger. This year, #burgerweek is two weeks long, it started on August 5th and will end on August 15th.

How it works

There are over 100 restaurants participating in #VisaBurgerWeek2019 and we’ve singled out the restaurants with the best and most interesting offers. Check here for full list of parcitipating restaurants.

Also Read  The undiscovered side of Wajir

The 4X4 Challenge

Restaurant: Big Square

Branches: 680, Garden City, Lavington, Junction, Moi Avenue, Shell Bellevue, Westlands, Mombasa Road, Langata, Thika Road

Offer: Big Square is offering an awesome deal dubbed “The 4×4 challenge”. If you eat 4 burgers in 4 mins you win a meal voucher worth KSh. 5000. Think you can hack it?

Herbivores vs Carnivores

Restaurant: Brew Bistro

Also Read  Team Lioness, one of Kenya’s first all-female ranger units

Branches: Ngong Road, Rooftop Westlands

Offer: It’s the ultimate battle, vegetarians vs non-vegetarian. Do you have a vegetarian friend or someone willing to try the “What? A’ Melon Burger?” No, that’s not a mistake it’s a burger that constitutes a grilled piece of melon. Intrigued? Check out their menu for other options.

Two burgers and two drinks

Restaurant: Urban Gourmet Burger

Also Read  The undiscovered side of Wajir

Branches: Garden City, Galleria, Prestige, TRM, Two Rivers, Village Market, Westgate

Offer: For the eight days remaining if you decide to drop by anyUrban Gourmet, you can get two burgers and two drinks of your choice (a Tusker, a craft beer, milkshake, water or juice) for only KSh. 1300.

Honourable mentions

Outlet: Charlie’s Bistro

Branches: CBD Wabera Street, Kasuku Centre Kileleshwa

They’ve made a whole new menu for #burgerweek that they’re inviting you to test drive with a two for one deal.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR