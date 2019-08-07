Burger fest dubbed #VisaBurgerWeek2019 is on until 15th August

What is Burger week

Every year, Eatout Kenya organises a week-long festival where foodies in Nairobi and Mombasa get to enjoy burgers at a discounted price at various outlets. Centred around great food (in this case burgers) and memorable experiences, it’s the ideal week for friends and significant others to get together and enjoy a juicy burger. This year, #burgerweek is two weeks long, it started on August 5th and will end on August 15th.

How it works

Getting your #VISABurgerWeek2019 offers is as easy as 1-2-3.

1. Download the EatOut App to view and claim your offer from participating restaurants

2. #PayWithVISA to redeem your Burger Week offer.

3. Enjoy your 2-for-1 burgers and delicious burger+drink combos Easy, right? pic.twitter.com/05HJNR82Ve — EatOut (@EatOutKenya) August 4, 2019 Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



There are over 100 restaurants participating in #VisaBurgerWeek2019 and we’ve singled out the restaurants with the best and most interesting offers. Check here for full list of parcitipating restaurants.

The 4X4 Challenge

Because I love you, my favourite burgers are on a deal. Buy any 2 pairs of our #BurgerFest Burgers to get into the challenge. Come down to any branch and enjoy with me. Have I mentioned there's a challenge? #BigSquareKe pic.twitter.com/B6iacITsIH — Big Square Kenya (@BigSquareKE) August 6, 2019

Restaurant: Big Square

Branches: 680, Garden City, Lavington, Junction, Moi Avenue, Shell Bellevue, Westlands, Mombasa Road, Langata, Thika Road

Offer: Big Square is offering an awesome deal dubbed “The 4×4 challenge”. If you eat 4 burgers in 4 mins you win a meal voucher worth KSh. 5000. Think you can hack it?

Herbivores vs Carnivores

Nairobi Burger Week guys! Herbivores against Carnivores at Brew Bistro! Which side are you on? Enjoy 2-4-1 burgers plus a pint of beer at KES 1000! The best offer so far! ??? #BurgerWeek #BurgerLovers #GetBrewed pic.twitter.com/0Bkcof6cif — Brew Bistro Lounge (@BrewBistroKenya) August 6, 2019

Restaurant: Brew Bistro

Branches: Ngong Road, Rooftop Westlands

Offer: It’s the ultimate battle, vegetarians vs non-vegetarian. Do you have a vegetarian friend or someone willing to try the “What? A’ Melon Burger?” No, that’s not a mistake it’s a burger that constitutes a grilled piece of melon. Intrigued? Check out their menu for other options.

Two burgers and two drinks

What is better than Crazy Mondays? 10 days of amazing #VisaBurgerWeek2019 deal! Get 2 burgers and 2 glasses of Tusker draft or 2 bottles of water or soda from Aug 5-15th at all Urban outlets ??You know the drill, grab a mate and and share the best combo in town for ONLY 1300/- pic.twitter.com/AUDFh6T8Af — Urban Burger (@urbanburgerKE) August 5, 2019

Restaurant: Urban Gourmet Burger

Branches: Garden City, Galleria, Prestige, TRM, Two Rivers, Village Market, Westgate

Offer: For the eight days remaining if you decide to drop by anyUrban Gourmet, you can get two burgers and two drinks of your choice (a Tusker, a craft beer, milkshake, water or juice) for only KSh. 1300.

Honourable mentions

Outlet: Charlie’s Bistro

Branches: CBD Wabera Street, Kasuku Centre Kileleshwa

They’ve made a whole new menu for #burgerweek that they’re inviting you to test drive with a two for one deal.

Tell Us What You Think