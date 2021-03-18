Best players of the month from Far East Basketball Association rewarded

The grass-root basketball league is made up of Street inside exposure league (SIEL) and Women Empowerment leagueS(WEL) .

Far East Basketball Association awarded it 1st recipients of best players and coaches of the month on Thursday in Kayole an event which saw best players and coaches from both men and women grass root leagues recognised.

SIEL comprises of 22 teams across Nairobi while WEL has 10 teams and is divided into two North and the South Conference .

Sydney Chasimba from team Experience emerged the best player of the month from the north conference after scoring 116 points in four matches averaging 51 rebounds ,while Dereck Mcchemi bagged the North Conference coach of the month after leading Lang’ata Warriors in a 4-1 run.

Maina Irungu bagged the Southern Conference gong of the best player scoring 111 points for his Jericho Nets team and giving 46 assist making him the top assist player in the league,while Joseph Bondo scooped the best coach of the month in the southern conference leading his side to a 5-1 run leading the standings in the league.

In the women empowerment league ,Rose Mshila becomes the first female coach to bag the coach of the month award ,after leading her side Queens of the East to a 3-1 win.

Player of the month award went to Mary Sibweche from Pack who is the current top scorer in the league scoring 45 points in addition to 21 rebounds cumulatively.

According to mercy Wanjira Event manager at Royal Converters Ltd ,the partnership is aimed at uplifting the players morale and hope to improve the league competition in the long run the league that is on going for the next six months.

Far East Basketball Association and Royal converters Ltd through its Bella product will be supporting the award for a period of six months.

