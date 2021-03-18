Best players of the month from Far East Basketball Association rewarded

The grass-root basketball league is made up of Street inside exposure league (SIEL) and  Women Empowerment leagueS(WEL) .

Written By: Dismas Otuke

Mercy Wanjira (centre)-event manager Royal Coverters Ltd posing for a photo with winners of the best players and coaches of the month
Far East Basketball Association   awarded it  1st recipients of  best players and coaches of the month  on Thursday  in Kayole an event which  saw best players and coaches from both men and women grass root  leagues recognised.
The grass-root basketball league is made up of Street inside exposure league (SIEL) and  Women Empowerment leagueS(WEL) .
SIEL  comprises of  22 teams  across Nairobi while WEL has 10 teams  and is  divided into two North and the South Conference .
Sydney Chasimba  from team Experience  emerged the best player of the month from the   north conference after scoring 116 points in four matches averaging  51 rebounds ,while Dereck Mcchemi bagged the North Conference coach of the month after leading Lang’ata Warriors in a 4-1 run.
Mercy Wanjira (centre)-event manager Royal Converters Ltd posing for a photo with winners of the best players and coaches of the month
Maina  Irungu bagged the Southern Conference gong of the best player scoring 111 points for his  Jericho Nets team and giving 46 assist making him the top assist player in the league,while Joseph Bondo scooped the best coach of the month in the southern conference  leading his side to a 5-1 run leading the standings  in the league.
In the women empowerment league ,Rose Mshila becomes the first female coach to bag the coach of the month award ,after leading her side  Queens of the East to a 3-1 win.
Player of the month award went to Mary Sibweche from Pack  who is the current top scorer in the  league scoring  45 points  in addition to 21 rebounds cumulatively.
 
According to mercy Wanjira Event manager at Royal Converters Ltd  ,the partnership is aimed at uplifting the players morale and hope to improve the league competition in the long run the league that is on going for the next six months. 
Far East Basketball Association and Royal converters Ltd through its Bella product will be supporting the award for a period of six months.
 
 
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR