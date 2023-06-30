Betika launch campaign to reward loyal sports customers

Betika has launched a football off-season nationwide campaign dubbed Beticar Ibambe aimed at rewarding its loyal customers.

Speaking on Friday in Nairobi during the launch ceremony, Joseph Mbugua, the firm’s Senior Product manager, said they are committed to appreciating their clients.

“Thank you for being patient. It has been a long wait, but we have finally finished curating this campaign.Vivo car as the end-of-campaign prize—the Isuzu NQR 33-Seater Matatu.

“The New zero-mileage Polo Vivo is here today.

“We carefully selected Kenyan-assembled cars because we are a fully owned and run Kenyan firm, and we were intentional about supporting our own, especially in these tough times.” Joseph Mbugua

Mr. Mutua Mutava, Deputy General Manager Kenya and Group CFO, said, “Not more than a month ago, we concluded a campaign that saw 40 of our customers take home 40 motorbikes by playing one of our popular games, Aviator, in a campaign dubbed Nduthika na Aviator.

Our customers were excited about the campaign and the prospects of taking home more than just the cash won on Aviator, and when the campaign ended, we received tons of feedback from them, wanting us to bring back “Nduthika na Aviator”.

During the campaign 3 brand new VW Polos and a brand new Isuzu NQR will be up for grabs and daily winners of Ksh 100,000 for 6 weeks!

Our campaigns are never just about selling products; they are more about creating an experience, an emotional connection that goes beyond transactions. We are more about inspiring, empowering, and captivating our customers at every touch point. Our aim is to become a brand that resonates with our customers’ aspirations, their dreams, and their values.

Betika has been at the forefront of supporting Kenyan sports, as they are the main sponsors of AFC Leopards and Police FC, besides sponsoring rally driver Carl Flash Tundo in the recently concluded WRC Safari Rally.