Betika partners with Uasin Gishu county to launch Multi-Sport event

Participating athletes are required to be between the ages of 19 and 28, which will be confirmed by way of a national ID or passport.

Betika has partnered with the Uasin Gishu County Government to host BingwaFest, a multi-discipline sports festival that will bring together participants from the Rift Valley region from December 7th to 9th.

Close to 2000 athletes have already registered for the event, which will be organized in collaboration with the Uasin Gishu County Government and the events and talent management organization AfricaCentric Entertainment.

Lucy Ngendo Njoroge, Uasin Gishu County CEC for Youth Affairs, Sports, ICT, and Innovation, has welcomed the event, which will become a staple of Kenya’s athletic calendar.

BingwaFest 2023 will include athletics, football, and basketball, with plans to extend to include volleyball and rugby in 2024.

Cynthia Mumbo, Founder & CEO of Sports Connect Africa and Under 40 Leaders in Sport, said the basketball tournament will be contested in a 3×3 format with a cash prize of up to Sh500,000.

To promote local athletes in the region, two of the four players on each team must be citizens of counties in the Rift Valley region.

The football competition will use an 11-aside format, with teams fighting for a Sh1,000,000 prize.

A player may only play for one team during the event, and no changes to the player roster will be permitted after accreditation is complete.

Athletics will follow the same eligibility rules: athletes will not be able to compete after registering.

“Our partnership with BingwaFest is important to us not only because we are proud to be involved in uplifting Kenyan sports as a whole, but also because it enables young, talented Kenyans to make a living from their talent,” remarked Mutua Mutava, CFO and Deputy General Manager at Betika. “Our goal is to bring together athletes, sports enthusiasts, and the public to witness the brilliance of homegrown talent. It is more than sport; BingwaFest embodies the spirit of unity and pride in Kenyan sporting heritage.”

The multi-day event will kick off in Eldoret to pay homage to the region’s rich sporting legacy. Beyond the fields of play, attendees will experience a fusion of sports and entertainment with stellar performances from some of Kenya’s most renowned artists.

“Combining competitive sports with entertainment is the essence of BingwaFest and symbolizes our commitment to uplifting Kenyan sports to foster a sense of unity and celebration,” added Marek Fuchs, AfricaCentric Entertainment co-founder and CEO.