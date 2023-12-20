Betika sponsors Karamoja and Chris Oguso Cup tournaments

Featuring 56 men's teams and 16 women's teams, the 2019 fifth anniversary edition is expected to be the largest to date.

Betika, through its community engagement initiative, Betika Na Community, has announced sponsorships for the annual Karamoja SuperCup and the Chris Oguso Cup, both slated for late December in Kakamega and Vihiga counties, respectively.

The Karamoja SuperCup is a community-based football tournament established in 2019 by sports promoter Bramwel Karamoja and dedicated to fostering community spirit, celebrating talent, and nurturing aspiring footballers.

This year will mark a fifth edition and will be held on December 28th, 2023, at Samitsi Grounds in Malava Sub-county, Kakamega County. With an average attendance of over 15,000 enthusiastic fans, the tournament has successfully united communities, showcasing exceptional skills while emphasizing its theme of “Using Sports to Empower the Community.”Said Bramwell Karamoja, commenting on this year’s tournament

“As the tournament organizer, I always look forward to witnessing the transformative power of sports unfold year after year. This is about more than football; it is a platform where dreams take shape, talents find their spotlight, and communities unite. Seeing the growth, the stories of triumph, and the impact on young athletes reaffirms our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a brighter future through sports.”

Thus, through its Betika Na Community project, which goes beyond financial support, Betika is happy to join with this yearly event.

Aspiring football players now have more opportunities as over 100 teams in Kakamega County have received vital football equipment and kits because to this programme.

Along with an increase in team participation, the tournament has grown over time. 8 women’s teams and 16 men’s teams made up the first edition; 32 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams made up the second edition.

32 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams participated in the third edition, and 32 men’s teams and 8 women’s teams participated in the fourth edition as well.

Featuring 56 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams, the 2019 fifth anniversary edition is expected to be the largest to date.

Over the years, the awards for the winners have risen steadily. While the victors of the second edition claimed Kshs. 200,000, the winners of the first edition received Kshs. 50,000.

Kshs. 350,000 was awarded to the victors of the third edition, and this amount served as the reward for the winners of the fourth event. As demonstrated by these growing prizes for tournament winners, Betika is dedicated to recognising talent and hard work.

The Karamoja SuperCup seeks to create memories in addition to being a football competition. Through the help of Betika Na Community, the victors, Mugai FC, were given the chance to compete against Gogo Boys in Nairobi in 2020. For some of the Mugai FC players, it was their first flight, therefore this was a significant event that will live on in their football careers.

In addition, the Karamoja SuperCup acts as a breeding ground for talent, sending Kakamega County’s finest athletes to higher levels or overseas for sports scholarships.

Players like Hanif Wesonga, who played football for Samitsi FC and moved from grassroots to gaining a call-up to the Harambee Stars, are examples of success stories.

The event has a greater impact on aspiring football players because of the help and mentoring given in the past by well-known individuals like Allan Wanga, Mathews Okomax, Kriss Darlin, and elite coaches.

“Next year is yet another year for Betika to continue its steadfast commitment to fostering sports development, unity, and talent growth through initiatives like the Karamoja SuperCup and the Chris Oguso Cup under the Betika Na Community umbrella. We hope to create lasting impact and elevate our shared vision to new heights, and we eagerly anticipate another year of collaboration, growth, and mutual achievement, “said Mutua Mutava, the Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO of Betika.