BetKing Commissions Sh 500,000 Community Youth Sports Centre in Dagoretti

Leading sports and digital entertainment company, BetKing, has today handed a Sh 500,000 cheque for the renovation of Dagoretti Youth Community Centre based in Nairobi’s Kawangware slums.

The community centre is run by Dagoretti Youth Welfare Organization, which was founded in 1996 as the first welfare of youths in the then Dagoretti constituency. It is currently home to hundreds of young men and women who have overcome forms of addiction and a life of crime in Kawangware.

The centre is a safe haven where the community can safely interact with each other while making a living from their sports and movies viewing center, all this in a small room of approx. 20 sqm with land donated by the county government to the group.

It is here that they open their doors to youths in the community to watch their favorite football matches and support their favorite teams such as Arsenal, Man United, Manchester City, amongst others.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, Klaire Muriithi, Head of Marketing, Kenya recalled that BetKing was introduced to the community having reached out to seek well-deserving community initiatives in Kawangware and identifying this as a great area to set up its first retail shop while still looking to making a positive difference on community.

“BetKing will partner with the Dagoretti Youth Welfare Organisation to enhance the current viewing structure which has seen wear and tear over the years and has been damaged with significant road construction taking out a portion of its structure. We anticipate the groundbreaking to be commissioned this week as a start to deriving brand trust and relevance”, said Klaire.

“This is the first time investment in this community and we will continue to work to improve the conditions of the communities where we operate. This is our commitment”, she added.

The chairman of Dagoretti Youth Centre, Ramadhan Hadisi welcomed the donation from BetKing saying it will go along way in helping to accommodate the rehabilitation of the group and support the local community.

“This centre has been the home to many abandoned youths who are in recovery. It provides a recreational and sports centre for them, a place to gather as a community. We appreciate this handsome donation from BetKing that will help renovate this place and make it more habitable and making a huge difference in the daily lives of the individuals.

At the same time, BetKing launched its mobile app (see BetKing app here and first retail shop in Kenya, with Vinnie Baite as the influencer and DJ Joe on the decks. The BetKing app allows free downloads as one does not need data bundles, and also offers 225% multi-bet bonus and 40% bonus virtuals. Those who download it stand a chance of winning various prizes. The second shop will open in Kayole in the next few weeks.

BetKing is committed to improving the conditions of the society where it operates – to empower community and individuals, unlocking new opportunities, creating jobs, and opening doors to entrepreneurship. BetKing celebrates those who take the stand to change their lives and the lives of those around them, those who stand for what they love and believe in.

BetKings’s mission is to create an efficient system that enables the individuals by providing with the right technology, radical innovation, and uncompromised service.