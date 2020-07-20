BetKing Kenya to sponsor Division One League

Betting company BetKing Kenya will be the official sponsors of the Division one after the Federation of Kenya Football sealed a Ksh 100 million five-year deal on Monday.

With the new deal penned at the country’s football governing body headquarters will see the league referred to as the BetKing Division One League.

Under the partnership, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will be entitled to at least Ksh 500,000 annual grant from the Federation.

“This is the first time in the history of Kenyan football that the Division One league has attracted a sponsor and so we are happy to announce yet another milestone as we endeavour to raise Kenyan football’s commercial value,” said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We believe this deal, which further underpins BetKing’s commercial developmental role in football, both at the national and grassroots level will not only help ease our clubs’ financial obligations but also play a pivotal role in raising the level of competition in the league,” added the FKF president.

The announcement comes a few days after the FKF President signed yet another deal with BetKing Kenya, worth Ksh 1.2 Billion for the FKF Premier League that will see each of the 18 top tier clubs receive at least Ksh 8 Million annually.

The official unveiling of the partner, as well as the league logo, will be held in September.