Betlion to invest in sports development in Kenya

The company has already engaged top Kenyan golfer and other sports men and women in their effort of supporting local sports.

Africa gaming and betting giants, Betlion will be investing more in sports development projects in Kenya as a way of promoting and nurturing talents from grass the grass root.

BetLion Managing Director Spencer Okatch said as a way of achieving this, part of their proceeds from their weekly jackpot dubbed ‘Goliath Jackpot’ will be channeled, to sports development initiatives.

“We commit to making Kenyan sports better, and we intend to use the proceeds from this jackpot to develop the same,” affirmed Spencer Okach.

Betlion goliath Jackpot is the largest in Africa, whereby punters who correctly predicts 20 matches will be rewarded Ksh 350 million shillings with consolation prizes for 19,18,17,16 and 15 correct predictions who will share Ksh 100 million.

The jackpot is available to play on SMS, USSD, Web and Android App.

