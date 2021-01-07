Betmoto promises to revolutionize football at the grassroots 

Ahead of its unveiling later this month, new betting firm Betmoto has set its sights high in promotion of football structures at the grassroots, in a bid to spur the growth and development of the sport.

The firm operations manager Joseph Kimani, has said that local soccer initiatives play an essential role in increasing participation and providing players with a quality footballing experience hence forming the cornerstone of a great footballing nation.

“For football to grow and develop in Kenya and by extension Africa we should take advantage of already existing structures, systems and facilities in coming up with a strategy to improving them further. Our policy is starting from the bottom as we move upwards in line with the standard practice across the world especially in those countries where football is developed. The education system is equally a great place to start and more so at the primary school level, where enrollment is estimated at over 100%” he stated.

Former Kenya International Simon Mulama on his part said there’s need to spearhead progressive transformations in community based football.

The former Ismaily SC midfielder and graduate of Park University in the United States, believes that the most interesting aspect to talent spotting are those players that are continually left behind in interior parts where football has blossomed with big pool of untapped potential.

“Kenyan corporates have tried their best despite lack of accountability in resources they allocate towards growth of sports. They should continue investing further without looking back. It is such a good thing we have a gaming site in Betmoto whose priority is to fund sporting activities in upcountry which has been neglected over the years despite forming the basis of success at the top. There is need to pay dedication to community programs across the country where a lot of children and teenagers would not have access to the sport and physical activity which is so critical to their development and wellbeing” Mulama affirmed.

In 2016 when Nick Mwendwa was elected into the office as FKF President, he outlined his agenda to implement a new league structure which was to be part of the federation’s plan to change the face of football in Kenya to a more professional and acceptable format.

Currently the FKF Premier League is the highest level of football competition in Kenya followed by National Super league.

Last year, UEFA invested €44 million into grassroots football development over the next four years, providing its national associations with the finances, tools and guidance to provide opportunities for players of all ages and abilities to play the game in an enjoyable, safe environment.

Betmoto which also seeks to provide adults with the opportunity to share their talents, learn new skills through helping with coaching, administration, transport or sourcing sponsorship or funding is working on launching the most client focused gaming site which will include live sports, virtual games and will also support e-sports.

They have already pumped Kshs 2 million towards revival of the oldest Kothbiro football tournament which had stalled due lack of financial sponsorship.

