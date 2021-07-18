Betmoto to promote diversity in Sports sponsorship

Gaming firm Betmoto has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the growth and development of grassroot sports activities in the country in a bid to empower the local communities.

According to the CEO of the company Andrew Karanja,the journey of a nation towards becoming a sporting superpower needs consistent investment through a structured program in grassroots as this will deliver numerous benefits.

“As Betmoto we will focus more on helping the growth of sports initiatives in upcountry because that forms the basis of success witnessed at the national level. Without proper structures and talent development at the grassroot our national teams won’t thrive” he said.

Karanja said they are seeking to diversify their investment in various sporting disciplines and franchises that have remained valuable properties today depending on their relative success and level of fandom.

“We will not dwell on football alone.We are in talks with organizers of other disciplines such as Boxing and Volleyball who have expressed an interest to work with us.As a company that intends to lift the standards of sports sector in Kenya,we will reach to everyone especially those that means well for the local game” Karanja added.

Last month some betting companies threatened to withdraw their sponsorship on Kenyan sports following the government’s plans to reintroduce the 20 per cent excise tax bill on betting stakes.

Former Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) Chairman Antony Kimani admitted the betting industry has faced a fair share of challenges and troubles in the last few years and is hoping for a better future.

“Among the issues raised by the government is taxation the question that however remains unanswered is the essence of the many imposed regulations that have largely curtailed industry performance.

Whereas no one objects to industry regulations, the effects of the impositions have had more negative repercussions to the industry” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year,Betmoto pumped resources into Kothbiro Soccer tournament which was on the brink of collapsing over lack of a sponsor after the exit of their previous partner,Sportpesa.

The Sports sector received a financial boost after Cabinet Secretary for Treasury Ukur Yatani allocated Sh15 billion to the to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund as well as Sh90 million for the refurbishment of reginal stadia as he tabled the 2021/2022 national budget before parliament.

The allocation was an increase from the Sh14 billion handed to the Fund in last year’s budget