Better conversations about ethical storytelling

We have this African proverb that says, “Until the lion learns how to write, every story will always glorify the hunter.”

For decades, some commentary has suggested that narratives have inadvertently perpetuated stereotypes, painting communities as problems to be saved rather than as part of the solution.

Consisting of six chapters and a series of videos, the Ethical Story Telling Guide brings together different perspectives from the development, humanitarian and philanthropic sectors.

The guide was co-created with input from over 140 participants – including civil society and those with lived experience.

Chapters cover making the business case for ethical storytelling, measuring impact, building trust and putting this into practice.

The toolkit was shaped by organizations such as Africa No Filter, BRAC, CARE and Grantmakers for Girls of Color.

