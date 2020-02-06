Betting firm Flooks Valentines campaign hits homestretch

The countdown to a glamorous Valentines dinner for Kenya’s luckiest couple is on its homestretch with the winners set to be announced on Valentines Day.

The unique Valentines campaign courtesy betting firm Flooks dubbed Changamkia Valz na Flooks shall reward the luckiest losing punter with a dinner for two at Kempinski Hotel.

14 other lucky winners will win cash prizes based on their Shinda Points, a reward scheme where punters enjoy points for placing bets.

The campaign by the betting firm is intended to reward its clients by giving everybody a chance to experience a wonderful Valentines Day even after losing a bet. Campaign Coordinator Eddie Mwangi explained.

Mwangi says in addition to winning cash for a bet placed, this campaign will reward those who may not be as lucky, so it is a win-win situation for those placing their bets.

There will be 14 winners in total at the end of the campaign, which started on 13th January 2020, the first one pocketing KSh 14, 000 with another 13 punters earning a cash prize of KSh 5, 000 each based on their Shinda Points.

The significance of the number 14 cannot be gainsaid as it is the same date where lovers celebrate their love.

According to Mwangi the campaign has proved very popular since its launch, with many gaming enthusiasts praising the unique concept by Flooks to reward those who lose a bet.

It is the first time a betting firm is rewarding its clients who end up on the losing end, a gesture Mwangi says is meant to create a better relation between Flooks and its clients.

The winner of the dinner will be accorded VIP treatment with Mwangi saying this is one of various unique betting campaigns the Company intends to unveil for its clients.

Mwangi called on Kenyans to bet responsibly.