Betting firms give Ksh 5m towards sports stimulus programme

Written By: Claire Wanja
22

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has Monday received Ksh 5 million from Sports Betting Firms through their association.

This is in support of the ministerial stimulus programme for sportsmen and women in Kenya during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CS Amina Mohamed said the amount is in addition to Kshs. 15 million received from Betika following a series of meetings and discussions between the ministry and the firms.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I wish to sincerely thank our sports partners for their contribution at this very crucial time and for other essential interventions undertaken by the Firms individually. The  Ministry will disburse  these  funds in  the  next  few  days as  soon  as  the process  of identification and vetting in collaboration with all federations is complete. We will prioritize athletes who do not have any other source of income, those signed  up with our  national  teams  and are active Team  Kenya players. We will however continue to broaden the support base to other athletes as we mobilize more resources. I urge the Sports Organizations to  urgently provide  accurate  data  in  order  to  ensure this  intervention reaches intended  persons  as  effectively  as possible,” said CS  Amina Mohamed.

On his part the PS Joe Okudo thanked all other well-wishers who continue to support athletes across the country through provision of food rations, distribution of foodstuff as well as direct financial support.

“I continue to call  upon  other  sports  stakeholders  to  come  on  board  and  support  our greatest  Kenyan  ambassadors  during  this  challenging  period.” Said PS Okudo.

Leon Kiptum, the CEO Betway who is also the Chairperson of the Sports Betting  Firms  Covid-19  Stimulus Initiative  thanked  the ministry for  its  timely involvement to  cushion  athletes for  the  economic  shocks of  the  pandemic.

“We  are  glad to  plug  into this  noble  course to  alleviate the suffering  of  our sportspersons during  these  unprecedented  times.  We hope to partner with the Ministry in many other Sports programs in the future” he added.

