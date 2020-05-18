Betting firms give Ksh 5m towards sports stimulus programme

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has Monday received Ksh 5 million from Sports Betting Firms through their association.

This is in support of the ministerial stimulus programme for sportsmen and women in Kenya during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CS Amina Mohamed said the amount is in addition to Kshs. 15 million received from Betika following a series of meetings and discussions between the ministry and the firms.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I wish to sincerely thank our sports partners for their contribution at this very crucial time and for other essential interventions undertaken by the Firms individually. The Ministry will disburse these funds in the next few days as soon as the process of identification and vetting in collaboration with all federations is complete. We will prioritize athletes who do not have any other source of income, those signed up with our national teams and are active Team Kenya players. We will however continue to broaden the support base to other athletes as we mobilize more resources. I urge the Sports Organizations to urgently provide accurate data in order to ensure this intervention reaches intended persons as effectively as possible,” said CS Amina Mohamed.

On his part the PS Joe Okudo thanked all other well-wishers who continue to support athletes across the country through provision of food rations, distribution of foodstuff as well as direct financial support.

“I continue to call upon other sports stakeholders to come on board and support our greatest Kenyan ambassadors during this challenging period.” Said PS Okudo.

Leon Kiptum, the CEO Betway who is also the Chairperson of the Sports Betting Firms Covid-19 Stimulus Initiative thanked the ministry for its timely involvement to cushion athletes for the economic shocks of the pandemic.

“We are glad to plug into this noble course to alleviate the suffering of our sportspersons during these unprecedented times. We hope to partner with the Ministry in many other Sports programs in the future” he added.