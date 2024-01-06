Betty Chepkwony gears up for a showdown  in this year’s Dubai Marathon

Betty Chepkwony gears up for a showdown in this year’s Dubai...

2023 Rome Marathon champion Betty Chepkwony will face stiff opposition when she lines up for the Dubai Marathon on Sunday.

The Women’s race has attracted a strong field.

Chepkwony, who made her breakthrough by winning in Italy last year in a time of 2 hours 23 minutes 02 seconds, faces defending champion Dera Dida, who won last year’s race in 2 hours 21 minutes and 11 seconds.

The 28 year old runner declared herself in great shape ahead of the race.

‘’I am well prepared for the race and I am ready to rock the streets of Dubai and am only lady runner from Kenya in Sundays race’’, Betty quipped before expressing the privilege that comes with it ‘’ It’s very important to represent the country I have been dreaming to run for Kenya I have been dreaming to win a big race’’.

Betty’s win in Rome, in a personal best time was a remarkable feat of resilience and determination. She looks forward to setting good time in the race and catch the eye of the Kenya women’s marathon team selectors for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

‘’ I really want to run at the Olympics though there’s stiff position for a place in the team ,I hope to run good times and be chosen for the Olympics’’,She said.

Another Ethiopian, Haiven Hailu Desse, will be joining the fray. Desse has a commendable record with marathon victories in Rotterdam and Osaka, and a personal best of 2:20:19 from the Amsterdam Marathon.

Hailu has victories in Rotterdam in 2022 and Osaka in 2023 while her personal best of 2 hours 20 minutes and 19 seconds came after finishing third at the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon.

However, Chepkwony said she is ready to spoil the Ethiopian dominance in Dubai.

In the men’s category, Ethiopians Workineh Tadese and Kebede Tulu are tipped favorites to win their first Dubai Marathon titles.

Tadese has a personal best of 2 hours 05 minutes 07 seconds from Hamburg Marathon in 2022 while Tulu has a personal best of 2 hours 05 minutes and 19 seconds.

The Dubai Marathon course, known for its flat and fast layout around Umm Suqeim, the Burj Al Arab, and the Jumeirah Beach Road, is a favorite among athletes for delivering fast times.