Betway Cup: Wazito qualify for 16 after beating Egerton 1-0

Kenya Premier League side, Wazito FC, qualified for the last 16 of this year’s Betway Cup tournament after seeing off Egerton FC 1-0 in a match played at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

With Kenya Premier League and National Super League playing their first Betway Cup matches this weekend, most got onto the pitch hoping to get the chance to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Augustine Otu’s 20th-minute goal was enough to hand KPL side Wazito a 1-0 win over Egerton in Nakuru.

In other matches played this Saturday; National Super League side Talanta beat Zetech 6-5 on post-match penalties to qualify for the last 16 after the two teams played out to a 2-2 draw in Ruiru.

Kenya Premier League side, Posta Rangers also booked a spot in the last 16 following their 5-4 post-match penalties against Tandaza after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

In matches played earlier on, Bidco United beat Jericho Revelation 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo.

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia will take on Naivas FC tomorrow at the Kasarani stadium, with Kariobangi Sharks playing away to Kenpoly in the early kick-off match.