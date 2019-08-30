Betway given green light to operate in the country

National Sports Committee has on Friday confirmed the award of operating licence to betting firm Betway.

The government had suspended the licence following claims of non- compliance with the tax and regulatory requirements.

After been out of operation in Kenya for a couple of months, Betway have been given the green light to continue their operations within the country.

They join BetLion, Odibets, Betpalace, Mcheza, Kwikbet, Betika and Gamemania whose licenses were renewed.

However, Sports Committee Chairperson Hon. Victor Munyaka has maintained that the government will continue playing its role in ensuring that all betting firms are tax compliance.

The players in the industry earlier met the committee and agreed to seal numerous loopholes that have been exploited by rough companies to fleece unsuspecting Kenyans.