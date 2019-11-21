Betway Kenya new official sponsor of Kariobangi Sharks

Betway Kenya will be the official shirt sponsor for Kenyan Premier League side Kariobangi sharks.

The announcement of the one year deal was made during a brief launch held at the Utalii sports ground, Nairobi.

Kariobangi sharks Chairman Robert Maoga, Betway country manager Leon kiptum alongside Football Kenya federation president Nick Mwendwa were all present to witness the signing of the deal.

This is the first time Sharks are unveiling a sponsor since the club started 18 years ago.

Meanwhile, Betway also unveiled the new Kariobangi sharks jersey.