Beware of fake KCSE papers circulating online, KNEC warns

The Kenya national Examinations Council (KNEC) has raised alarm over fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam papers being circulated in social media platforms.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. David Njengere has confirmed that the examination papers being circulated on social media platforms are not genuine and are only meant to deceive those sitting for KCSE.

He said the new guidelines that were put in place are working well, saying this year KNEC is determined to conduct credible results.

“Students have studied for the last four years, so I urge them to ignore those papers being circulated in various social media channels. The papers are fake.

“The new directive of picking exam papers from containers twice a day is working very smoothly and is helping to prevent early exposure of examination papers. Those monitoring the exams are also doing a great job,” said Njengere when he oversaw the distribution of examination papers from a container in Murang’a East Sub County, Monday.

He revealed that so far, 46 cases of malpractice have been reported in the country, saying the number has no significance to taint the integrity of the exam.

Marking of the exams, Njengere noted, will be thorough to pick out any form of malpractice that could have happened during the exams.

“I assure candidates that the marking will be fair but quite strict to identify any form of malpractice that could have happened. This is being done to ensure credibility of the national examinations and ensure learners attain genuine grades,” he observed.

Meanwhile, the CEO said various measures have been employed to ensure schools in areas affected by ongoing heavy rains get their examination papers on time.

“Helicopters have been deployed to some areas, especially in northeastern and parts of Kitui County, to deliver examination papers. This is due to heavy rains being experienced in those parts of the country.” He remarked, adding that he hoped all those engaged in conducting the examinations would follow and adhere to the provided guidelines.