Beware the ‘poison of war’ says Guterres, championing ‘call for peace’

The UN chief commemorated the International Day of Peace on Friday with the annual ringing of the Peace Bell ceremony followed by a minute of silence at the UN Peace Garden in New York.
While thanking those in attendance for “joining us to sound the call for peace”, Secretary-General António Guterres reminded that “today, peace is under assault”.
“The poison of war is infecting our world,” by jeopardizing millions of lives, “turning people against each other, pitting nation against nation, eroding security and wellbeing, [and] reversing development”.
“It is also pushing our shared goals for the future, farther and farther away”.
Instead of fighting, “humanity should be rallying together” to tackle common challenges, stressed the UN chief.
These include poverty, hunger and inequality; climate change and biodiversity loss; the COVID-19 pandemic – which “continues to devastate lives and economies alike” – and racism, “the focus of this year’s International Day”.