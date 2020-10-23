Beyonce is releasing the second collection from her Ivy Park X Addidas collection on October 30th

Beyonce has hinted at the second round of products from her collection with Ivy Park Addidas X being available for purchase from October 30th.

The first collection, which was released earlier this year, sold out in its first 24 hours. Celebrities who were lucky enough to be gifted by Beyonce the first time round include Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Yara Shahidi, Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her younger sister Solange just to name a few.

Mrs Carter dropped a preview of the collection on her Instagram page calling it “drip 2” featuring athleisure and statement pieces.

