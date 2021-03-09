Elsa Majimbo keeps letting us know we are not on the same league.

Elsa just reminded us that Beyoncé yesterday (March 8th) mentioned her in the list of women who inspire her and it is true. Elsa was mentioned among 12 other powerful women on the Beyoncé.com website as being women rule breakers. This was as part of celebrating women’s history month.

“For those who created their own way to tell their stories, found other avenues to get to the destinations, and broke every rule in the process, We See You! We salute each and every one of you on this International Women’s Day.” – Beyoncé said.

The other 11 women mentioned and appreciated are: Janet Mock, Bozoma Saint John, Laverne Cox, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Meghan Markle, Amina J. Mohammed, Maxine Waters, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jane Fonda.

This is how Elsa slept last night knowing she is one of Bey’s fave… In some Icy Park

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think