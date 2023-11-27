American global superstar Beyonce made an entrance at the premiere of her film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.

The star-studded event featured a chrome carpet graced by Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, along with other celebs like Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Chloe X Halle‘s Chloe and Halle Bailey, Gabrielle Union, Tyler Perry and Kris Jenner.

Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o was also in attendance at the event in addition to Beyonce’s parents Tina and Mathew Knowles.

The 32-time Grammy winner wrote, executive produced, as well as co-directed the concert documentary, which chronicles her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Director Ava DuVernay, who attended the L.A. premiere, shared a statement about the concert film on her Instagram Story following the event.

“My favourite part was a section that made me so emotional I felt as if she was speaking for me.

She talks candidly about having to fight to be heard as a Black woman leader working at a high level of difficulty. Having to endure being second-guessed often and gaslit constantly.

We actually see moments of this happening to her on camera. People directly doubting, shortchanging, gaslighting her. I haven’t seen that described in a film before.

Something that I’ve experienced far too often, unfolding on the big screen, in detail, as proof, as evidence that this is real and not in our heads,” DuVernay wrote.

Beyonce’s longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure shared a photo of her client’s look at the premiere as she didn’t officially walk the red carpet.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce opens worldwide on Friday December 1.