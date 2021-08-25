Beyoncé makes history with $30 million Tiffany & Co diamond

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” – Bey and Jay.

Beyoncé Knowles and her husband Jay Z are the new faces of jewellery company Tifany & Co. Not only are they biggest ambassadors for the luxury retail company, but Beyoncé has made history by being the first black woman to adorn an iconic 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond.

The diamond has only previously been worn by Mary Whitehouse, wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse, Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, and Lady Gaga. The $30 million (KES 3.2 billion) rock is considered to be the most important gemstone discovery of the 19th century. Its discovery and ownership is surrounded by controversy though.

The stunning yellow rock is believed by many to be a blood diamond. Blood diamonds typically are gems mined in war zones and sold to finance conflicts, and thereby profit warlords and diamond companies. The diamond was discovered in 1877 in South Africa and later sold to Tiffany founder Charles Tiffany.

As to why Beyoncé and Jay Z were chosen for the Tiffany campaign, “They are the epitome of the modern love story,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications. “As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”