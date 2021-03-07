Lyric Chanel succumbed to brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma on Friday

American singer Beyonce paid tribute to one of her superfans who died this week. Beyonce posted a medley tribute on her YouTube channel to honour Lyric Chanel who died of Brain cancer.

The medley features three of her tracks “Brown Skin Girl”, “Halo” and “Love on top” cut together with images and videos of Lyric. The video ends with Beyonce saying, “I love you with all my heart.”

Chanel died on Friday (March 5) after a two-year struggle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma, aged 13 according to Billboard. Lyric Chanel garnered a large following on Instagram, where she and her family documented her life.

Back in September, Beyoncé sent a bouquet of white flowers to Chanel after she posted a video of her singing ‘Love On Top’ as a child, and was discharged from the hospital.

