Kim K, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga also make it to the Forbes list

Every year Forbes ranks 100 of America’s richest self-made women. This year’s list becomes the 6th one and lists entrepreneurs, musicians, entertainers and executives. Among the top ten is a familiar name, Oprah Winfrey who comes in at Number 9 with a net worth of $2.6 Billion dollars.

This year’s 100 richest self-made women by Forbes features 13 women under 40; Rihanna being the richest female musician followed by Madonna and Celine Dion. Here’s everyone on the list below 40.

Kim Kardashian West 39,

Rank: 24

Source: Reality TV, Cosmetics

Net Worth: $780M

Kylie Jenner 23,

Rank: 29

Source: Reality TV, Cosmetics

Net Worth: $700M

Neha Narkhede 36,

Rank: 33

Source: Software

Net Worth: $600M

Rihanna 32,

Rank: 33

Source: Cosmetics, Music

Net Worth: $600M

Whitney Wolfe Heard, 31,

Rank: 39

Source: Dating app

Net Worth: $575M

Hudah Kattan 37,

Rank: 47,

Source: Cosmetics

Net Worth: $510M

Beyonce, 39,

Rank: 55,

Source: Music

Net Worth: $420M

Karissa Bodnar, 31,

Rank: 59,

Source: Cosmetics

Net Worth: $370M

Taylor Swift, 30,

Rank: 62,

Source: Music

Net Worth: $365M

Katrina Lake, 37,

Rank: 64,

Source: Online retail

Net Worth: $360M

Serena Williams 39,

Rank: 83,

Source: Tennis

Net Worth: $225M

Maria Sharapova, 33,

Rank: 87,

Source: Tennis

Net Worth: $200M

Lady Gaga, 34,

Rank: 97,

Source: Music

Net Worth: $150M

