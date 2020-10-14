Kim K, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga also make it to the Forbes list
Every year Forbes ranks 100 of America’s richest self-made women. This year’s list becomes the 6th one and lists entrepreneurs, musicians, entertainers and executives. Among the top ten is a familiar name, Oprah Winfrey who comes in at Number 9 with a net worth of $2.6 Billion dollars.
This year’s 100 richest self-made women by Forbes features 13 women under 40; Rihanna being the richest female musician followed by Madonna and Celine Dion. Here’s everyone on the list below 40.
Kim Kardashian West 39,
Rank: 24
Source: Reality TV, Cosmetics
Net Worth: $780M
Kylie Jenner 23,
Rank: 29
Source: Reality TV, Cosmetics
Net Worth: $700M
Neha Narkhede 36,
Rank: 33
Source: Software
Net Worth: $600M
Rihanna 32,
Rank: 33
Source: Cosmetics, Music
Net Worth: $600M
Whitney Wolfe Heard, 31,
Rank: 39
Source: Dating app
Net Worth: $575M
Hudah Kattan 37,
Rank: 47,
Source: Cosmetics
Net Worth: $510M
Beyonce, 39,
Rank: 55,
Source: Music
Net Worth: $420M
Karissa Bodnar, 31,
Rank: 59,
Source: Cosmetics
Net Worth: $370M
Taylor Swift, 30,
Rank: 62,
Source: Music
Net Worth: $365M
Katrina Lake, 37,
Rank: 64,
Source: Online retail
Net Worth: $360M
Serena Williams 39,
Rank: 83,
Source: Tennis
Net Worth: $225M
Maria Sharapova, 33,
Rank: 87,
Source: Tennis
Net Worth: $200M
Lady Gaga, 34,
Rank: 97,
Source: Music
Net Worth: $150M
See all 100 names on the list here.