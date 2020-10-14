Kim K, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga also make it to the Forbes list

Forbes

Every year Forbes ranks 100 of America’s richest self-made women. This year’s list becomes the 6th one and lists entrepreneurs, musicians, entertainers and executives. Among the top ten is a familiar name, Oprah Winfrey who comes in at Number 9 with a net worth of $2.6 Billion dollars.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

This year’s 100 richest self-made women by Forbes features 13 women under 40; Rihanna being the richest female musician followed by Madonna and Celine Dion. Here’s everyone on the list below 40.

Kim Kardashian West 39, 

Rank: 24 

Source: Reality TV, Cosmetics

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Net Worth: $780M

Also Read  Mbogi Genje, Tanasha Donna, Khaligraph for Nai Fest

Kylie Jenner 23, 

Rank: 29 

Source: Reality TV, Cosmetics

Net Worth: $700M

Also Read  How to perform a breast self-examination

Neha Narkhede 36, 

Rank: 33 

Source: Software

Net Worth: $600M

Rihanna 32, 

Rank: 33 

Source: Cosmetics, Music

Net Worth: $600M

Whitney Wolfe Heard, 31, 

Rank: 39 

Source: Dating app

Net Worth: $575M

Hudah Kattan 37, 

Rank: 47, 

Source: Cosmetics

Net Worth: $510M

Beyonce, 39, 

Rank: 55, 

Source: Music

Net Worth: $420M

Karissa Bodnar, 31, 

Rank: 59, 

Source: Cosmetics

Net Worth: $370M

Also Read  “Naona Mbali” Softie soundtrack drops ahead of premiere

Taylor Swift, 30, 

Rank: 62, 

Source: Music

Net Worth: $365M

Katrina Lake, 37, 

Rank: 64, 

Source: Online retail

Net Worth: $360M

Serena Williams 39, 

Rank: 83, 

Source: Tennis

Net Worth: $225M

Maria Sharapova, 33, 

Rank: 87, 

Source: Tennis

Net Worth: $200M

Lady Gaga, 34, 

Rank: 97, 

Source: Music

Net Worth: $150M

See all 100 names on the list here

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR