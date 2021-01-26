This will be the third collection since drip 2

Beyonce shared a teaser video (shared on her Instagram stories) for her upcoming third collaboration with Ivy Park X Addidas.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Sharing the video on their YouTube channel, WeAreIvyPark, they disclosed the name of the new collection dubbed Icy Park which features other celebrities including Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Shi Gray, Kyla Coleman, and Akesha Murray.

In an interview Beyonce did with Elle Magazine back in 2019, she said: “I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”

The underlying aesthetic narrative of the collection is centred around the idea of incorporating alpine-inspired facets into streetwear staples. 

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

See Ivy Park for more details.

Also Read  Jane Mugo documentary tickles Kenyans

 

Also Read  Muthoni Mukiri's birthday in pictures

 

Also Read  Hadithi/Hadithi podcast drops today

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

VIAIvy Park
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR