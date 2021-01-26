This will be the third collection since drip 2

Beyonce shared a teaser video (shared on her Instagram stories) for her upcoming third collaboration with Ivy Park X Addidas.

Sharing the video on their YouTube channel, WeAreIvyPark, they disclosed the name of the new collection dubbed Icy Park which features other celebrities including Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Shi Gray, Kyla Coleman, and Akesha Murray.

Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber and Kaash Paige are a part of Beyoncé's new #ICYPARK collection. pic.twitter.com/0BNEHpcfJi — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) January 25, 2021

In an interview Beyonce did with Elle Magazine back in 2019, she said: “I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”

The underlying aesthetic narrative of the collection is centred around the idea of incorporating alpine-inspired facets into streetwear staples.

See Ivy Park for more details.

