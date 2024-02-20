32-Grammy award winner Beyonce says “hair is sacred” as she promotes her new hairline product Cecred launched on February 20.

The name is Cécred, a portmanteau of the singer’s name (Beyon-Cé) and the reverence she has for her own hair (saCred).

She had teased the line back in May 2023 with a post honouring her mother, Tina Knowles.

In the caption she wrote, “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?”

Sharing a carousel of photos of herself in the salon, she also celebrated the ways in which we take care of our hair.

“I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.

“I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

In her new interview with Essence, she reveals that her new line includes a clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub, hydrating shampoo, moisturising deep conditioner, a reconstructing treatment mask, a moisture-sealing lotion, a nourishing hair oil, a fermented rice and rose ritual treatment, and a “shaking vessel” that allows you to blend the ritual treatment.

Together, it promises to strengthen and smooth the hair, and also help it recover from any damage.

The entire line is made possible through a custom technology: a patent-pending bioactive keratin ferment. Naturally, it’s infused with honey.

Speaking about who her line caters to Beyonce said she hopes the line can be personalised by people of all hair types to take care of their hair.

“Hair is not one-size-fits-all. I see certain types of hair that have multiple textures on one head.

“Depending on the porosity, density, the thickness of your hair, if it’s colour-treated, if your hair is relaxed—your prescription has to be personalized.

“I hope we can honour the sacred rituals of our past while providing education and cutting-edge science to the hair care community.”