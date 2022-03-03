Beyoncé, Young Thug express support for Africans stuck in Ukraine

A short list of stars have spoken out about the discrimination Africans are facing in Ukraine.

After president Vladimir Putin ordered attacks on Ukraine last week, thousands of people have been fleeing Ukraine seeking refuge. Many of these people are immigrants in the country, a good number of them being African. Seeking safety hasn’t been particularly easy for the black and African immigrants in particular as they are being met with blatant bigotry and racism at various borders.

Several videos have been shared online showing large groups of Africans being held back from entering trains and buses to other countries and told to wait until Ukrainians board. The police and armies at the borders were even threatening to shoot Africans attempting to cross over. In light of this, Beyoncé’s BeyGood foundation shared a tweet expressing dismay at the situation.

We are saddened by the news of African and other international students being denied at the border as they attempt to leave Ukraine. We are hopeful that the various embassies could swiftly rectify the situation to help those in need of support. — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 28, 2022

Young Thug via his Instagram account, offered help to get the Africans out of Ukraine. “If some of my rap brothers are in I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine however I can sense they not letting us pass,” his post reads.

The hashtag #AfricansInUkraine has since been trending.