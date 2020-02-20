Beyond Zero Marathon gets Ksh 20 million boost from Co-op bank

Beyond Zero Half marathon received a major boost on Tuesday after the Co-operative Bank of Kenya donated Ksh 20 million to the project.

The First Lady’s Half Marathon which is set to be held on Saturday 8th March 2020, aims to raise awareness and galvanize support towards maternal and child health.

This latest contribution is the fifth such donation by the Bank, which brings the cumulative contribution by the Bank to over Ksh 80 million donated in the last six years.

The sponsorship has supported, among other needs, the purchase of three brand new fully-equipped mobile clinics which were donated to Narok, Nandi and Kirinyaga counties.

Since its inception in January 2014, Beyond Zero, the project continues to play a key role in the elimination of preventable maternal and early childhood deaths as outlined in the Beyond Zero Campaign.

The success of Beyond Zero is well demonstrated by the progressive improvement in key maternal health indicators as well as HIV prevention and management.

There has also been an increase in stakeholder participation and goodwill, all necessary for a healthy population.

We greatly commend the First Lady for her bold declaration that she shall be on the frontline in the fight against HIV/AIDS to see a HIV-free generation in her lifetime.

We are confident that if Beyond Zero maintains the current momentum, Kenya will be on its way to becoming a safe haven for mothers, children and adolescents where motherhood is enjoyed and children born AIDS-free.

In this context, the Co-operative Bank is most proud to support the First Lady’s Initiative alongside other worthy causes that include the School Fees Bursary Program that has supported over 7,000 gifted but needy students, and capacity-building in the over 15 million-member co-operative movement under the Co-operative Bank Foundation.

Presenting the donation at State House, Nairobi, the Co-operative Bank Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Gideon Muriuki said that the Bank feels honored to continue supporting Beyond Zero on account of being a local bank whose clients largely come from rural areas where Beyond Zero interventions have the biggest impact.

“Being a Kenyan bank and being in the rural areas we are indeed one of the beneficiaries of this great initiative and we can only commend you for the mentorship and leadership that you provided on this and we are extremely proud to be part of this journey,” Dr Muriuki said.