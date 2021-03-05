BF Suma Fc eyes top flight football

Soccer outfit BF Suma FC has unveiled an ambitious plan three year plan that seeks to help the team achieve success including getting promoted to the country’s top flight football league.

The team that is supported by global nutraceutical firm BF Suma will kick off their campaign in the FKF Nairobi East sub county 27 team league this weekend.

The team hopes to progress to the county, regional, division two, division one ,NSL & KPl leagues in the forthcoming years.

BF Suma Africa President Dr. Susan Onyancha reiterated the company’s commitment of supporting the team achieve its goals.

” This football club is very key to me because they have started from very humble beginnings. Many of these boys had lost hope because they were into drug addiction and had nothing to do, so during their spare time, now they have found something to do. We are going places and our desire is to support them to a level where in the next two or three years we see them playing in the national leagues and beyond Kenya “,said Dr. Onyancha.

Team manager Victor Mali expressed confidence of the side putting up a a good run in the league after successful pre season preparations where the team registered impressive results against top sides.

“The squad is compact at the moment, we have been working on our array of striking forces as well as defense, with the current level of preparations we are looking forward to posting positive results on Saturday, The players are now able to realise their dreams as footballers thanks to BF Suma.”,Said Mali.

The team founded in 2019 in Bahati Estate , Nairobi draws a bulk of its players from the informal settlements and aims to drive societal change.

