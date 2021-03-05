BF Suma Fc eyes top flight football


BF Suma FC will take part in the Nairobi East County league.The team hopes to feature in the top flight football .

 

Soccer outfit BF Suma FC has unveiled an ambitious plan  three year plan that seeks to help the team achieve success including getting promoted to the country’s top flight football league.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The team that is supported by global nutraceutical firm BF Suma will kick off their  campaign in the  FKF Nairobi East sub county 27 team league  this weekend.

The team hopes to progress to the county,  regional,  division two, division one ,NSL & KPl  leagues in the forthcoming years.

Also Read  Olympafrica Youth Centre:Olympafrica, NOC-K and Nairobi County sign MOU

BF Suma  Africa President  Dr. Susan Onyancha reiterated the company’s commitment of supporting the team achieve its goals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

” This  football club is very key to me because they have started from very humble beginnings. Many of these boys had lost hope because they were into drug addiction and had nothing to do, so during their spare time, now they have found something to do.  We are going places and our desire is to support them to a level where in the next two or three years we see them playing in the national leagues and beyond Kenya “,said Dr. Onyancha.

Also Read  Henry Mejja named player of the month of January

Team manager Victor Mali expressed confidence of the side putting up a a good run in the league after successful pre season preparations where the team registered impressive results against top sides.

 

BF Suma Fc players and BF Suma president Dr.Susan Onyancha.

“The squad is compact at the moment, we have been working  on our array of striking forces  as well as defense, with the current level of preparations we are looking forward to posting positive results on Saturday, The players are now able to realise their dreams as footballers thanks to BF Suma.”,Said Mali.

Also Read  We are contenders in the Olympics, says KRU Chief

The team founded in 2019 in Bahati Estate , Nairobi  draws a bulk of its players from the informal settlements and aims to  drive societal change.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR