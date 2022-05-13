BFK lauds CS Amina for smooth facilitation in Istanbul

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has hailed the government through the office of sports ministry for providing smooth facilitation of the team currently in Istanbul, Turkey for the Women’s World Boxing Championships.

BFK President Jamal Otieno said Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed has been supportive of all their activities as they continue with preparations ahead of the Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

“We thank God everything is good here in Turkey thanks to CS Amina who has been supportive to us in all the competitions we have participated.I want to assure her that the boys and girls will not let her down in putting up good show to make our Country proud.This kind of exposure is very important to the team especially ahead of Commonwealth games set to take place in Birmingham later this year” he said

Jamal is among those who will be vying for the Africa Boxing Confederation Presidency during the rescheduled polls set for May 14th in Istanbul at the AFBC extraordinary general assembly.

The elections of the International Boxing Association (IBA) were postponed due to the work of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) according to the current head of the organization, Russian Umar Kremlev.

Previously, Kremlev remained the only candidate for the IBA presidency after Boris van der First of the Netherlands was removed from the election.

On Thursday, Kenya’s representatives Amina Martha and Stacy Ayoma were the latest casualties after getting eliminated from the ongoing two week tournament.

Martha was beaten 5-0 on points by Poland’s Wiktoria Rogalinska at bantamweight level while lightweight Ayoma also lost by a unanimous points decision to DRC’s Jocelyn Tshamala on Thursday.

The two boxers now join their six compatriots on the casualty list, Lorna Kusa, Christine Ongare, Ann Wanjiru, Beatrice Akoth, Elizabeth Akinyi and Teresia Wanjiru, one of the three gold medallists in the Zone 3 tournament in DRC where all the 10 Kenyan women boxers won medals.

Welterweight Everlyn Akinyi and the Africa Zone Three Boxing Championships light heavyweight gold medalist Elizabeth Andiego

are the two remaining Kenyan boxers in the competition.

Akinyi, a former deadly striker with Manyatta United FC in Kisumu during her hey days in football, meets 2019 African Games bronze medallist Ivanusa Moreira of Cape Verde in the round of 16 on Sunday with battle-hardened Andiego taking on either Turkey’s Elif Guneri or South Africa’s Mkateko Sithole in the quarters on Monday.