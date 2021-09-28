Bhanderi vows to seal Rotax Junior Max title at penultimate stage

Rotax Junior Max leader Kris Bhanderi says the penultimate leg of the Kenya National Karting Championship in Nakuru could be the biggest moment of his racing career.

Bhanderi, 15, will be going for his maiden career karting title at the Rift Valley Motor & Sports Club (RVMSC) Solai racetrack which plays host to the season-closing double-header (round 9th and 10th) on Saturday and Sunday.

Bhanderi will also be looking to eclipse round 7 winner William Kim and second placed Myles Imbayi prior to the planned celebrations in Nakuru County.

“I am aiming for my eighth victory on Solai asphalt this weekend and if I achieve that, I could have the title in the bag. This means that my participation in Round 10 may as well be a mere formality,” naratted Kris.

And having already taken some impressive scalps at Whistling Morans racetrack, Kris is leaving nothing to chance in the fresh Rift Valley challenge.

“I practice twice a month at the Whistling Moran racetrack. I also work on my fitness with my personal trainer twice a week to ensure I am in the best possible shape well on time. Fitness makes me energetic to handle the kart better- so fingers crossed,” Kris added.

“The essence is to drive a safe race. So I will not be taking unnecessary risks. If the championship plan doesn’t work out in Round 9, I will go for it in round 10. So it will depend on the situation at the weekend race meeting. William Kim will be a tough nut to crack, as always. Myles is lying second in the championship but there is a three- year experience difference between us being his first season in Rotax Junior Max”

The double-header is also expected to feature Cadet Comer Class leader Walt Alobo and his opponents Ethan Gitonga, Wandel Olendo and Charles Kahumbura.

Alobo leads the Cadet Comer log with 709points followed by Gitonga on 700 and Olendo on 577.