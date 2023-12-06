Bhang worth 14 million shillings netted in Kilifi

Police in the coastal town of Mombasa are holding two suspects in connection with a consignment of bhang recovered on Wednesday.

Officers drawn from the Directorate of criminal investigations intercepted the two within swallows area in Kilifi South.

Police say 37-year-old George Nitti and his 37-year-old accomplice Raphael Mbithi were in possession of bhang weighing 477 kilograms estimated at 14 million shillings.

Also seized during the incident was a motor vehicle that was ferrying the illegal consignment registration number KDK 020 B a Toyota Harrier.

Police have now launched investigations into the suspects as they seek to find out the source and destination of the consignment as well as who the suspects had been working in partnership with in their illicit trade.