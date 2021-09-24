Police in Mandera have torched bhang worth Ksh 800,000 after a court ordered that the drugs be destroyed.

Nearly 26 bales of the drug were burnt in smoke at the border point one in Mandera Thursday evening in the presences of security multi agency team led by Mandera Deputy County Commissioner Solomon Cheboton.

During the highly guarded exercise, members of the public were kept at bay as the drugs went up in flames.

Cheboton confirmed that security team received instruction from Mandera Senior Resident Magistrate Mukami Kimani.

According to Mandera DCC the bales of bhang were nabbed in June last year at Busle area of Mandera East sub county.

Deputy county commissioner also added that use of the harmful drug has been rampart in the area considering it’s get it’s way to the county through Ethiopia and Somalia border but he promised that government will intensifies drug operations in the county and anyone caught will be arraign in court.

Cheboton challenged members of the public to volunteer information over the use of bhang among youths which has been in the rise mainly around Mandera East sub county.

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has last year warned that Cannabis is still illegal in Kenya despite action by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of removing it from the strictest Schedule 4 of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The offenders face up to eight years of imprisonment.